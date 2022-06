Ohioans over the age of 16 will be able to fish without a license during the state's annual free fishing weekend, which will take place June 18 and 19 this year. In Ohio, individuals aged 16 and over must have a valid license in order to take fish, frogs and turtles. But during this event, any Ohioan may fish in any of the state's public bodies of water including those of Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO