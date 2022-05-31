ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Rox Open Season With a Win

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
The St. Cloud Rox became their season with a 8-4 win at Waterloo against the Bucks. St. Cloud used a 5-run 3rd inning to...

