The weekend is here! If you’re ready for some family-friendly fun, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up some things to do in and around the area. Check ‘em out!. On Friday at 4:00 PM, Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield Street, Watchung Plaza, Montclair) will host Storytime on the Green. Bring a blanket and enjoy a story and activity. Kristen Baluch is the author of One Million Trees: A True Story. In it, Kristen reflects on the forty days they spent living in a tent, covered in mud and bug bites, working hard every day to plant a new forest. Young readers will learn a little French, practice some math skills, and learn all about how to plant a tree the right way!

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO