For reference I picked up the s22u 512g unlocked from Samsung. It is just sometimes needed. Does it suck having to immediately setup your phone again only a few days after getting it? The answer is yes, it does suck to do this. What makes it harder is Samsungs terrible backup offerings. I got excited when I saw they did encrypted backups now using smart switch. Don't be fooled it's nothing like apples encrypted back ups. You literally have to set everything up again including all your accounts.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO