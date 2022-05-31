Officials: Blades, drugs found on inmate being booked at Yaphank jail

Officials say Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office correction officers made a major contraband discovery on May 18 at the Yaphank Correctional Facility.

According to police, an inmate was attempting to introduce dangerous drugs and weapons into facility.

As he was being booked into the facility, officials say William Santiago, 36, of Holtsville, was found to be in possession of multiple ceramic razor blades, drugs, and lighting materials during the routine intake search.

Santiago initially denied having any contraband, but after a thorough search he admitted to having secreted multiple small packages in his body.

Santiago was able to produce the packages and turn them over to investigators.

Officials say the packages contained three large ceramic razor blades, six small ceramic razor blades, one small bag of fentanyl, 11 bundles containing over 100 strips of suboxone, K2, match strikers, rolling papers, and numerous match heads.

At the time, Santiago was being booked into the jail for later transport to New York State prison after he was sentenced to three to six years for felony criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Santiago is now charged with 11 counts of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

“These vigilant correction officers and investigators prevented possible seriously injury or the loss of life of both staff and inmates alike with this discovery,” said Sheriff Errol Toulon.