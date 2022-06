We've all seen it...The Grand Rapids LipDub video. It's been 11 years since it was produced by Rob Bliss. Do you know the story behind the LipDub?. It all started with a magazine article in Newsweek. The story called Grand Rapids, MI a "dying city". Rob Bliss, Creo Productions, and a big group of people strongly disagreed with that description of the city back in 2011. They decided to create a video that "encompasses the passion and energy we all feel is growing exponentially, in this great city." The entire video cost $40,000 to produce and was funded entirely by the generosity of local sponsors.

