The news out of Gaylord, MI last week was tough to hear. An EF3 tornado resulting in dozens injured, and two dead, with millions of dollars in damage, leveling parts of town. It's all too familiar of a sight for this native Kansas boy. When people find out that's where I'm from, inevitably it's one of two things - A reference to the Wizard of Oz, or our tornadoes (sometimes even in the same sentence).

GAYLORD, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO