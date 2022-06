Click here to read the full article. The music branch of Emmy voters is not always impressed by big names. Take last year, when Beyonce, Cher, H.E.R. and even Bruce Springsteen had songs in the mix for consideration Voters ignored them, shutting out superstars in favor of composers and songwriters within the. World of TV. What does that mean for this year’s race? Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who were early frontrunners last year and ultimately won with “WandaVision’s” “Agatha All Along,” return this time with another earworm, “You Are the Music” for Apple TV+’s animated comedy “Central Park.” Anderson-Lopez came...

MUSIC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO