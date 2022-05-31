Bayhealth golf tournament nets $64,000 for patient care services

Umpire retires - Jill Fitzcharles, who has been a referee for women's lacrosse for 35 years, umpired her last game May 26 in the state championship final won by Cape over Tatnall 16-4. Jill seemed moved and genuinely surprised. And then her last game generated nine yellow cards, which had Tatnall competing one player down, then later two players down, and sent star player Lydia Colasante out of the game early. My position with umpires is any call they make that I don’t like must be wrong. And I don’t want to know the intricacies of the rules. I have stories to write, not rule books for physical education majors. But I’m cool with officials. I'm nice to them and they in turn are nice to me. Best of everything to Jill.

2 DAYS AGO