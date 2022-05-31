Bayhealth golf tournament nets $64,000 for patient care services

Site will join Rehoboth area office with the same mission. ChristianaCare is expanding into the fast-growing Milford area with the opening later this year of a new primary care practice for families and a separate practice exclusively for members of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Medicare Advantage plans.
The 6th Annual You Matter We Care community forum will be held at Wilmington University’s Dover campus starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 4. The host will be Dr. Brittany Hazzard, CEO of LifeChamps LLC, a consulting firm that focuses on life skills coaching and team building for youth with a prime client focus on student athletes and athletic teams. Hazzard also serves as board chair for Impact Delaware Inc.
H.O. Brittingham Elementary students held a daylong celebration May 16 to mark their national certification as part of a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. Principal Kyle Bentley said H.O.B. is only one of four Lighthouse schools certified by FranklinCovey Education in Delaware and the first in Sussex County. The journey toward certification began in 2018 when the school adopted a motivational philosophy that also guides some of America’s most successful businesses and leaders.
Local runner Dylan Smiley of Rehoboth Beach ran away with the 29th annual Masser 5-Miler in 25:43 to average a 5:08 pace, while Matt Sparacino of Harrington finished second in 30:23. Mike Sewell of Lewes was third in a time of 31:04. Natalie Lutz of Hockessin won the female title...
The 20th annual Highway One Companies 5K run Memorial Day left from the Rudder in downtown Dewey Beach and saw 183 runners return to the finish chute. The storyline was the 684 phone exchange, with winners Andy Gorlich (19:58) and Shelly Karsnitz (20:26) both listing Milton as home addresses. Masters...
Samuel R. “Buster” Kaufman Jr. of Rehoboth, formerly of Denton, Md., passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Delaware Hospice in Milford. He was 72 years old. Born in Easton, Md., Mr. Kaufman was the son of the late Dorothy Lee Andrews Kaufman. He was a 1967 graduate of North Caroline High School.
PACE Your Life, a comprehensive medical and social services program for nursing home-eligible adults 55 and older who reside in their home, opened its doors at the Milford Wellness Village May 20 and is now accepting participants to enroll in the all-inclusive program. PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive...
The 2022 graduation ceremony for Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus took place May 25 in Georgetown. Dr. Bobbi Barends, vice president and Owens Campus director, welcomed the approximately 400 graduates along with their families, friends and supporters to the event. Delaware Tech President Dr. Mark Brainard also addressed the assembly. Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, adjutant general of the Delaware National Guard, was the commencement speaker.
The Fort Miles Historical Association will hold a D-Day memorial program at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 5. Docent Ed Paterline will give an overview of D-Day. The Rev. Carol Flett will present Finding Faith on the Battlefield, a special discussion of the U.S. Chaplain Corps featuring a chaplain’s kit actually carried ashore during the D-Day attack in 1944. Finally, the Fort Miles Historical Association will honor Delawareans killed during D-Day with a bell-tolling ceremony. The museum will also be open with free admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cape Henlopen State Park entrance fees are in effect. For more information, go to fortmilesha.org.
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Tuesday announced the 2022 Compassionate Champion Awardees. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.
Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, a new sign installed on the Town of Dewey Beach Baywalk offers a focal point on Rehoboth Bay. The two-sided, 8-foot-wide sign is visible by boat and by land. The addition of the sign was spearheaded by the town’s marketing committee, said Commissioner Paul Bauer, marketing committee liaison.
The Summer of 2022 officially kicked off with a bang last weekend as thousands of people rolled into Rehoboth Beach, Ocean City and the rest of the Delaware and Maryland beaches. But the fun is just getting started! We have several weeks of fun in the sun and great outdoor...
With a story playing out over a lazy June weekend, Possum Point Players’ production of Noel Coward's “Hay Fever" follows suit, as it opens the classic British comedy at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 3. Shows, directed by Meg Kelly of Ocean View, continue Saturday and Sunday, June 4...
Umpire retires - Jill Fitzcharles, who has been a referee for women's lacrosse for 35 years, umpired her last game May 26 in the state championship final won by Cape over Tatnall 16-4. Jill seemed moved and genuinely surprised. And then her last game generated nine yellow cards, which had Tatnall competing one player down, then later two players down, and sent star player Lydia Colasante out of the game early. My position with umpires is any call they make that I don’t like must be wrong. And I don’t want to know the intricacies of the rules. I have stories to write, not rule books for physical education majors. But I’m cool with officials. I'm nice to them and they in turn are nice to me. Best of everything to Jill.
Looking for lunch in Lewes, Delaware? This historic coastal town is home to several upscale restaurants. Here are three local restaurants in Lewes that will delight your senses with unique dishes and exceptional dining atmospheres.
The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
Christiana Spine Center, a nine-physician group in Newark, Del., was hit by a ransomware attack that could have exposed patients' protected health information. On Feb. 25, the group "discovered unauthorized activity" on its system and launched an internal investigation and confirmed its network had been accessed by an unauthorized party after a ransomware attack, according to a May 31 news release.
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro will host its Summer Craft Fair this weekend. Visitors can expect the East Coast Garden Center to be packed with over 40 vendors and a variety of food options. The event is scheduled for Saturday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
