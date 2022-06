The threat of deportation to Rwanda is having a “catastrophic” impact on the wellbeing of asylum seekers, charities have warned, amid “tragic” reports that people are attempting to take their own life rather than be removed from the UK.Under the government’s controversial policy, which has been widely condemned as inhumane and ineffective, a first group of asylum seekers will be flown to Rwanda on 14 June to have their claims processed.Ahead of this, charities have received reports that people due to be deported are becoming suicidal or mentally unwell. Even those not impacted by the policy are growing more anxious...

