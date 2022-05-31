ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia Says It Downed Ukrainian Su-25 Fighter Jet in Mykolaiv Region

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its forces...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Russia Says Germany Is Risking European Security by 'Remilitarizing'

(Reuters) -Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest conventional army of...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Signs Deal With Westinghouse to End Russian Nuclear Fuel Needs

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has signed a deal for the U.S. nuclear power company Westinghouse to supply fuel to all of its atomic power stations in an effort to end the country's reliance on Russian supplies, Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Friday. The agreement also increases the number of...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
US News and World Report

Another Ship Sent to Take Metal to Russia Arrives in Mariupol -TASS

(Reuters) - A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month. "The ship has arrived and is in the...
NewsBreak
Reuters

North Korea fires volley of missiles, Japan condemns provocation

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States endedjoint military drills. The bilateral exercises involved an American aircraft carrier for the first time...
US News and World Report

Kremlin Confirms Reuters Report That Yeltsin Son-In-Law Quit as Putin Advisor

(Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed a Reuters report that Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, had quit his role as an unpaid advisor to President Vladimir Putin. "I can confirm that about a month ago he stopped being an advisor on a voluntary basis",...
US News and World Report

Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Would Be Tough for Russia, Top U.S. General Says

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top U.S. General Mark Milley said on Saturday during a visit to Stockholm ahead of a military exercise. The two Nordic neighbours, which both have long borders on the Baltic...
US News and World Report

Putin Clings to Semblance of Normality as His War Grinds On

LONDON (Reuters) -Approaching the 100-day mark in a war that he refuses to call by its name, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man intent on conveying the impression of business as usual. As his army fought its way into the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk this week, Putin was making...
AFP

N. Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles: Seoul

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years. They were the allies' first joint military drills since South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and the first involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.
US News and World Report

Moldova, Bordering Ukraine, Not Looking for Shortcuts to EU, President Says

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Moldova is not seeking shortcuts in its bid to join the European Union, President Maia Sandu said on Friday, in the wake of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the east and Romania to the west, has pressed ahead with efforts to...
US News and World Report

EU Blacklists 'Butchers' of Bucha and Mariupol in Latest Russia Sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday blacklisted Russian military commanders who it said led troops involved in atrocities in Ukraine, describing them as the "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol. Its latest sanction list also included Alina Kabaeva, whom it described as "closely associated" with President Vladimir Putin, although...
US News and World Report

Russian Air Activity Remains High Over Donbas -UK Military Intelligence

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft carrying out strikes using both guided and unguided munitions. "The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Grants Citizenship to Top Russian Journalist Who Denounced War

(Reuters) - Ukraine has granted citizenship to prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov who fled Russia with his wife after denouncing the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday. Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information about what Moscow portrays...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Has Retaken About 20% of Territory Lost in Sievierodonetsk -Regional Head

(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces have recaptured around 20% of the territory they lost in the city of Sievierodonetsk during fighting with Russia, the head of the eastern region of Luhansk said on Friday. "Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70%, now we have...
