Russia Says It Downed Ukrainian Su-25 Fighter Jet in Mykolaiv Region

A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia's U.N. envoy said on Friday he is willing to meet his U.S. counterpart to discuss aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey, but that it was "a bit funny" that she warned him about leveraging Russia's war in Ukraine during talks on Syria. U.S. Ambassador Linda...
(Reuters) -Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest conventional army of...
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has signed a deal for the U.S. nuclear power company Westinghouse to supply fuel to all of its atomic power stations in an effort to end the country's reliance on Russian supplies, Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Friday. The agreement also increases the number of...
Videos of Russian President Vladimir Putin appearing to tremble and fidget in public have sparked many rumors about his declining health. Now, a recent U.S. intelligence report says Putin is suffering from cancer. According to Newsweek, the U.S. intelligence community produced its fourth comprehensive assessment at the end of May...
One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
(Reuters) - A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month. "The ship has arrived and is in the...
JAKARTA(Reuters) -Almost 2,500 mortar shells from Serbia bought for Indonesia's spy agency last year were converted to be air-dropped, and some were used in attacks on eight villages in Papua, according to a report from an arms monitoring group and photos provided to Reuters. The alleged procurement for the state...
SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States endedjoint military drills. The bilateral exercises involved an American aircraft carrier for the first time...
(Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed a Reuters report that Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, had quit his role as an unpaid advisor to President Vladimir Putin. "I can confirm that about a month ago he stopped being an advisor on a voluntary basis",...
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top U.S. General Mark Milley said on Saturday during a visit to Stockholm ahead of a military exercise. The two Nordic neighbours, which both have long borders on the Baltic...
LONDON (Reuters) -Approaching the 100-day mark in a war that he refuses to call by its name, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man intent on conveying the impression of business as usual. As his army fought its way into the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk this week, Putin was making...
North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years. They were the allies' first joint military drills since South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and the first involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.
BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Moldova is not seeking shortcuts in its bid to join the European Union, President Maia Sandu said on Friday, in the wake of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the east and Romania to the west, has pressed ahead with efforts to...
KYIV (Reuters) - After 100 days of war, Ukraine is fighting for time, trying to hold out against overwhelming Russian fire on its eastern front long enough for Western weapons to arrive and give it a badly needed edge. With casualties mounting and some delays in Western capitals with deliveries,...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday blacklisted Russian military commanders who it said led troops involved in atrocities in Ukraine, describing them as the "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol. Its latest sanction list also included Alina Kabaeva, whom it described as "closely associated" with President Vladimir Putin, although...
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft carrying out strikes using both guided and unguided munitions. "The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has...
(Reuters) - Ukraine has granted citizenship to prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov who fled Russia with his wife after denouncing the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday. Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information about what Moscow portrays...
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces have recaptured around 20% of the territory they lost in the city of Sievierodonetsk during fighting with Russia, the head of the eastern region of Luhansk said on Friday. "Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70%, now we have...
