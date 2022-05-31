Russia Says It Downed Ukrainian Su-25 Fighter Jet in Mykolaiv Region

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years. They were the allies' first joint military drills since South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and the first involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.

WORLD ・ 44 MINUTES AGO