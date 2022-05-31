How to get a job in the Metaverse and Web3

Click here to read the full article. Mark Bozon, who spent 12 years at Apple in creative and gaming executive roles, has been hired by Disney in a senior post to help oversee the company’s push into the metaverse.
With the title of VP, Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences, Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on “interconnected consumer experiences across immersive new storytelling canvases.” He will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues.
Bozon was hired by Mike White, senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences. Earlier this year, White was appointed to the role...
