PFF places Colts in 'eyes on the playoffs' tier for 2022

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
While the typical process of NFL power rankings is simply an ordered list of 32 teams, Pro Football Focus divided theirs into tiers ahead of the 2022 season.

After an offseason of several moves being made during free agency and the 2022 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts are ready to compete for the AFC South title yet again.

In Pro Football Focus’ power rankings, the Colts land at No. 15 overall and in their labeled “eyes on the playoffs.”

In a tough spot after a failed Carson Wentz experiment last season, the Colts somehow managed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason without a franchise-altering cost. Matt Ryan may be a declining force, but he still ranked eight places higher than Wentz in PFF grades last season and is at his best in a dome. The Colts were a Wentz disaster away from the playoffs a season ago, and they should have their sights firmly set on playoff football again this year.

Also included in the tier with the Colts were the Dallas Cowboys (No. 12), Philadelphia Eagles (No, 13), Arizona Cardinals (No. 14), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 16), Tennessee Titans (No. 17), New England Patriots (No. 18), Miami Dolphins (No. 19) and New Orleans Saints (No. 20).

Given the changes coming at premium positions and the fact that the defense will be under a new regime, there is a bit of projecting that has to be done when it comes to the outlook of the Colts.

The additions made this offseason project to be upgrades over the haul of the season, but nothing is a sure thing in the NFL. If the Colts can avoid that dreaded slow start that they’ve dealt with over the last few seasons, it will go a long way with their chances to make the playoffs.

If the Colts can get more stability at quarterback and a more consistent pass rush, especially late in games, their chances of competing for the top spot in the AFC South increase greatly.

