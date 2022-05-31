ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Walkouts Set for Tuesday in Protest of Gun Violence

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- Students in Minnesota and across the country are set to stage walkouts Tuesday in protest against gun violence. It comes in the wake of last week's mass...

103.7 THE LOON

5 Minnesota State Parks add ATV Wheelchairs

If you, or someone you know uses a wheelchair, up until now, state parks were mostly off limits. Just because there are a lot of places that wheelchairs wouldn't be able to move easily. Too many spots to get hung up on. The terrain at a state park wouldn't be a place you would have access to, until now. At least in five Minnesota state parks.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

