Syracuse, NY

Destiny USA “Shopper” Uses Stolen Credit Card to Buy Jewelry

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
New York State Police are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card to buy around $9,000 in jewelry. The white man is seen on surveillance footage from the Kay...

