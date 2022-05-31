ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Panel examines 'Criminal History Exclusions and Jury Diversity'

legalnews.com
 2 days ago

The National Center for State Courts will present the webinar on “Criminal History Exclusions and Jury Diversity” on Friday, June 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. In all but one U.S. jurisdiction, individuals with a prior felony conviction are restricted from...

legalnews.com

bloomberglaw.com

Judicial Law Clerk Harassment Is Focus of New Non-Profit Group

Legal Accountability Project just launched by recent law grads. Seeks to tackle ‘enormous power disparity’ between judges, young clerks. Two recent graduates of Washington University School of Law have launched a nonprofit seeking to support judicial clerks, amid concerns about misconduct by lifetime-appointed judges. The Legal Accountability Project...
LAW
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
State
California State
bloomberglaw.com

Tom Girardi Disbarred, Court Orders $2.3 Million Restitution (1)

Funds stolen from clients, lawyer lied about contingency fees. Disgraced attorney Tom Girardi was disbarred Wednesday, with the California Supreme Court ordering the fallen attorney to pay $2,282,507 plus 10% interest for funds stolen from clients. The State Bar Court charged Girardi with 14 counts of violating ethics rules and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Univ. of Houston's anti-discrimination policy chills free speech - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked the University of Houston from reinstating an anti-discrimination policy that subjected students to discipline for harassment, agreeing with a conservative group that it wrongly chilled free speech. Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston marked the latest victory for Speech...
HOUSTON, TX
##Criminal Justice#Iowa Court Of Appeals#The Legal News
Reason.com

"Be Woke. Vote" Political Merch Doesn't Infringe Trademark on "Woke Vote"

In Think Rubix, LLC v. Be Woke. Vote, decided Tuesday by Judge Kimberly Jo Mueller (E.D. Cal.), the court rejected plaintiff's trademark claim:. Think Rubix "is a social innovation consultancy firm." Think Rubix uses its WOKE VOTE initiative to "promote[] public awareness of the need for educating citizens about politics … and encourage[] greater participation in the political process." This "initiative is primarily aimed at the activation, engagement, and mobilization of historically disengaged voters of color through strategic social media outreach, campus and faith-based outreach, demonstrations, and intense get-out-the-vote mobilization efforts." Id. Defendants' Be Woke. Vote initiative "aim[s] to encourage participation and inspiration of younger generations that are oftentimes disenfranchised … and to create discussions about politics through social media initiatives and in-person events." Each initiative uses a mark featuring its respective name: WOKE VOTE and Be Woke. Vote.
LAW
Next City

How an Experimental Service in a Library Prevents Incarceration

A client seeks the help of an attorney at the St. Louis County Library (Photo by Wiley Price/St. Louis American) Early this year, George Harris (not his real name) had two pending court cases in St. Louis County. He was unaware of one of those cases due to a common error: The notice was sent to an address he no longer resides at. He missed his court date and the county issued him a warrant for failing to appear.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Free Search of US Court Records Endorsed by Judiciary (Correct)

The judiciary’s policymaking body has endorsed a proposal to make federal court records searches via the PACER electronic database free to non-commercial users. The Judicial Conference approved the recommendation at a March 15 meeting, according to notes of the closed-door session released May 27. It supports making all searches free for non-commercial users “of any future new modernized case management, electronic filing, and public access systems implemented by the judiciary.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden administration implements a racial spoils system

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is pushing discriminatory, unfair policies in the name of diversity and equity.]. The Biden administration is doubling down on the color-conscious policies that were the hallmark of its first year in office through a series of “action plans,” which it released through every executive bureaucracy last month. Only this time, in a bid to avert legal reversals, the administration is concealing its racial spoils system under bureaucratic euphemisms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

California releases report outlining harms from state against Black people

California's task force on reparations released a report Wednesday detailing how the state has systematically abused Black people since slavery. Why it matters: The report comes amid nationwide conversations surrounding reparations, as well as what justice should look like for Black Americans who continue to suffer discrimination and barriers to opportunity as a result of white supremacy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Q&A: How to Reapply to Law School

Welcome to the latest installment of Law Admissions Q&A, a feature that provides law school admissions advice to readers who send in inquiries. If you have a question about law school admissions, email us for a chance to be featured in a future post. My dream is to get accepted...
COLLEGES

