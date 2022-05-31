Panel examines 'Criminal History Exclusions and Jury Diversity'

In Think Rubix, LLC v. Be Woke. Vote, decided Tuesday by Judge Kimberly Jo Mueller (E.D. Cal.), the court rejected plaintiff's trademark claim:. Think Rubix "is a social innovation consultancy firm." Think Rubix uses its WOKE VOTE initiative to "promote[] public awareness of the need for educating citizens about politics … and encourage[] greater participation in the political process." This "initiative is primarily aimed at the activation, engagement, and mobilization of historically disengaged voters of color through strategic social media outreach, campus and faith-based outreach, demonstrations, and intense get-out-the-vote mobilization efforts." Id. Defendants' Be Woke. Vote initiative "aim[s] to encourage participation and inspiration of younger generations that are oftentimes disenfranchised … and to create discussions about politics through social media initiatives and in-person events." Each initiative uses a mark featuring its respective name: WOKE VOTE and Be Woke. Vote.

LAW ・ 8 HOURS AGO