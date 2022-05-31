Market Watch: June 2022

It’s summer in C-U, and that means there is no shortage of events and activities to fill your time. Let's get to it. Every year, the first Friday of June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the first weekend is designated as Wear Orange. This initiative began after Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who marched in Barack Obama’s inaugural parade in 2013, was shot and killed. Her friends wore orange, her favorite color and the color hunters wear to protect themselves, to honor her memory. It has become the color of the gun violence prevention movement, worn specifically this weekend to raise awareness about gun violence. It’s difficult to not be aware of the horrific epidemic of gun violence — in all of its forms — across our nation and here in Champaign-Urbana. What people do need to be aware of is ways to take action. June 3-5, choose to wear orange, then find a small way to support gun violence prevention efforts. Join Moms Demand Action by texting READY to 644-33 then ask to join the local group. The House of Representatives passed gun legislation years ago. Contact Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and ask them to continue to push for the Senate to take it up. Even though they support common sense gun legislation, they need to hear from us. Locally, seek out organizations that are working with those most impacted by gun violence: CU Trauma and Resilience, First Followers, HV Neighborhood Transformation, DREAAM, Don Moyers Boys and Girls Club…just to name a few. See if they have volunteer or donation needs. Do something.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO