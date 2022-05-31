ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bennington Energy Committee Meeting – Wednesday, June 1

By Town of Bennington
benningtonvt.org
 2 days ago

Bennington Fire Dept Multi-Purpose Rm, 3rd Floor, 130...

benningtonvt.org

benningtonvt.org

Select Board MEETING NOTICE – June 1st

There will be a Select Board meeting on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Bennington Fire Facility on 130 River Street in the Multi Purpose room located on the 3rd floor. DOWNLOAD THE AGENDA HERE.
BENNINGTON, VT
wamc.org

2022 Berkshire State Of The County report shows major disparities; youth population stabilizing, climate improving

The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has released its Berkshire Benchmarks 2022 State of the County Report. It examines the successes and challenges the communities faces across eight sectors: Economy, Education, Environment, Government, Health, Housing, Social Environment, and Transportation. The findings paint a complex portrait of the region, with a healthier...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three more deaths as COVID-19 cases decline in region

ALBANY – Three more people have died in the Hudson Valley from COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the virus declines dramatically, the State Health Department reported on Tuesday. There was one death each in Greene, Orange and Ulster counties on Friday, the last date for which...
ALBANY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Time to turn OUT: Pride events scheduled for June and beyond in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — Flags of all kinds have long been associated with pride; the same could be said for rainbows and hope. The pride flag, with colors reflecting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender, has fluttered outside Pittsfield City Hall every June since 2017. Two years later, at the City’s inaugural Pride kick-off event, the Progress Pride flag was adopted. On Thursday, June 2 at 12 p.m., Berkshire Pride and Mayor Linda Tyer will assemble on Allen Street for the annual pride flag raising on the steps of City Hall, and on Saturday, June 4, the inaugural Pride Parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Eagle Street, followed by the annual Berkshire Pride Festival from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. These events are just three in a series of month-long happenings at which 413 residents can show their pride.
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro Explores the Darker Side of Vermont

For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Construction worker accused of setting White River Junction fire

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat. It happened last week at a former motel in White River Junction that is now apartment units. Ethan Lavoie, 30, pleaded not guilty while...
HARTFORD, VT
WUPE

Two Vehicles Collide At A Busy North Adams Intersection

No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash in the city of North Adams on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was at the busy Main Street/Marshall Street intersection... According to a post on the North Adams 911 page, first responders were called to the scene. The North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called to a two-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Street at around 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
sevendaysvt

Discover the Delights of Manchester's Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park

Vermont has some remarkable sculpture parks, but few are as serene, navigable and beautifully manicured as the Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park in Manchester. Compared with Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's 70 sculptures on 40 acres in Enosburg Falls and Lemon Fair Sculpture Park's 50 sculptures on slightly less acreage in East Shoreham, Seven Springs stands apart for its more manageable size — 15 sculptures on 20 acres — and for its grounds, which are also a work of art.
MANCHESTER, VT

