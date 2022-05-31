Bennington Energy Committee Meeting – Wednesday, June 1

Capital Region (WRGB) — Starting June 1st, New Yorkers may start to feel a little relief at the pump. A cap on gasoline taxes from state and some local governments is now in effect. Last month, the Schenectady County Legislature approved their gas cap at $2 per gallon. This...
The local selectboard won’t comment on whether he was pushed out, but Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s contract and nearly $70,000 severance package offer several clues that is the case.
The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has released its Berkshire Benchmarks 2022 State of the County Report. It examines the successes and challenges the communities faces across eight sectors: Economy, Education, Environment, Government, Health, Housing, Social Environment, and Transportation. The findings paint a complex portrait of the region, with a healthier...
There are Stewart's Shops all over Upstate New York. Some of them have been renovated and others have not. There is one in Saratoga County that has been well overdue for an upgrade. It will be renovated, but it will also be in a new, bigger location. Which Stewart's Shop...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Town Finance Committee member Andy Krouss soundly defeated former selectman Peter Skorput in yesterday’s special election to fill the seat of a selectman who had resigned earlier this year. Town administrator Marie Ryan told The Edge that Krouss defeated Skorput by a margin of 204–150....
Lake Luzerne, NY (WRGB) — The spotlight is now on school security in America in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, but is there any push for specific legislation here in New York?. Over the long memorial day weekend, officials say a threat was made to the Hadley-Luzerne Central...
The bear who was caught sleeping in a tree in Washington Park in Albany on Wednesday has been released into the Catskills. You can watch the bear's release in this video sent to NEWS10 by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
ALBANY – Three more people have died in the Hudson Valley from COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the virus declines dramatically, the State Health Department reported on Tuesday. There was one death each in Greene, Orange and Ulster counties on Friday, the last date for which...
PITTSFIELD — Flags of all kinds have long been associated with pride; the same could be said for rainbows and hope. The pride flag, with colors reflecting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender, has fluttered outside Pittsfield City Hall every June since 2017. Two years later, at the City’s inaugural Pride kick-off event, the Progress Pride flag was adopted. On Thursday, June 2 at 12 p.m., Berkshire Pride and Mayor Linda Tyer will assemble on Allen Street for the annual pride flag raising on the steps of City Hall, and on Saturday, June 4, the inaugural Pride Parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Eagle Street, followed by the annual Berkshire Pride Festival from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. These events are just three in a series of month-long happenings at which 413 residents can show their pride.
For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat. It happened last week at a former motel in White River Junction that is now apartment units. Ethan Lavoie, 30, pleaded not guilty while...
No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash in the city of North Adams on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was at the busy Main Street/Marshall Street intersection... According to a post on the North Adams 911 page, first responders were called to the scene. The North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called to a two-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Street at around 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
Vermont has some remarkable sculpture parks, but few are as serene, navigable and beautifully manicured as the Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park in Manchester. Compared with Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's 70 sculptures on 40 acres in Enosburg Falls and Lemon Fair Sculpture Park's 50 sculptures on slightly less acreage in East Shoreham, Seven Springs stands apart for its more manageable size — 15 sculptures on 20 acres — and for its grounds, which are also a work of art.
Three years after a human jawbone was discovered in a gravel pit, Deven Moffit was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica “Red” Hildenbrandt.
