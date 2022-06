It won’t involve water skiing or fishing, but there could soon be plenty of activity happening at the “concrete pond” formerly known as the Ruston Municipal Pool. That’s because May was a great month for the Friends of Ruston Skatepark, who have been working to accumulate $250,000 in funding to break ground and begin converting the old pool facility into a new park for skateboards and rolling skate enthusiasts to hone their skills.

