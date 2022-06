One of the four persons involved in the Auburn July Fourth robbery won’t be going to prison. The Citizen reports 23 year old Anthony Torres of Fleming was sentenced Thursday by Judge Thomas Leone. Through a deal with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Torres was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for the pleading guilty to the charge of attempted robbery. He will also pay 1-thousand dollars restitution to the victim.

