Florida News That Impacts You – May 31st, 2022

You almost never hear about it. That’s so vague you likely have no clue what I’m talking about. But what I’m referencing is something that’s a hot button political argument in the gun control debate in Congress right now. Risk protection, or red flag laws. Added as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool Safety Act, gun control measures, an average of four orders per day have been carried out in Florida. And the fact that you don’t hear about it, and don’t think about it, tells you it’s likely been effective. Effective for removing firearms from those who pose a credible risk to others, effective from the perspective of those who’ve been worried about overreach with use of the orders. The saying that no news is good news happens to apply in this case. That's instructive because it’s also one of two reforms looking increasingly likely to pass in Congress. The other, universal background checks for those purchasing a gun – meaning there would no longer be an exception for private sale transactions. And these are reforms that are nearly universally desired. Multiple polls show 89% of Americans are in favor of universal background checks. Well over 80% of Americans are in favor of risk protection orders as well. With numbers that high, you must have majorities of those of all political stripes, and that’s exactly what we see in polling. These realities make it much likelier that there will be federal gun control measures passed this time around and Florida’s example shows that pragmatism in public policy can work.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO