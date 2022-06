Every Tuesday in late afternoon, a run club named We Run 313 meets for "Two-Mile Tuesdays." Men and women, young and old, come to get exercise in Midtown Detroit. Parents bring children, some in strollers. Founded by Joe Robinson and Lance Woods in 2019, the club has been helping the community get in shape, with some going on to run full marathons.

