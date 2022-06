ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A comprehensive package of legislation to strengthen New York’s gun laws. Governor Hochul has introduced new legislation designed to reduce gun violence and enable countermeasures and accountability. They include laws requiring information sharing between local, state, and federal agencies for gun-related crimes, turning making a threat of mass harm and aggravated making a threat of mass harm into crimes, expanding red flag laws, and raising the legal age to buy a semi-automatic rifle in New York from 18 to 21.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO