Erik Spoelstra Praises The Boston Celtics For Making The NBA Finals: "You Build A Team, You Have Frustrating Losses, You Stay Together, Keep Your Core Together, Keep Your Culture Together, And Then You Eventually Find A Breakthrough."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO