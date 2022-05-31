ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Spoelstra Praises The Boston Celtics For Making The NBA Finals: "You Build A Team, You Have Frustrating Losses, You Stay Together, Keep Your Core Together, Keep Your Culture Together, And Then You Eventually Find A Breakthrough."

By Gautam Varier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik Spoelstra saw his bruised and battered Miami Heat squad give it everything they had in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they ended up falling just short in the end. The 100-96 loss in Game 7 ended their quest of making it to the NBA Finals for the second time in...

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Gifted Kobe Bryant A Low-Rider After He Retired And Kobe Gave His Son Business Advice: “That Was A Treasured Moment That I Had, Him Flying To Come See Me And Me Give Him His Flowers… And They Still Have The Car To This Day.”

There is no denying that Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker in history. Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers. And in his 20-year stint with the franchise, he took them to 7 NBA Finals, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and a regular-season MVP with them. Bryant's retirement in 2016 was a historic day, as the greatest Laker ever walked away from the Staples Center for the last time.
Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Who is the biggest celebrity Warriors fan?

Being a fan of basketball while living in California usually means you’re either a Clippers or a Lakers fan, but there’s another team just a few hours north that has captured the hearts of many. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most dominant NBA franchises, winning three championships in the last six years and ranking as the sixth-most valuable sports franchise in the world.
Draymond Green On The Warriors: "No One Has Ever Beaten Us Whole. Ever... In 2016, I Got Suspended, In 2019, Kevin Durant Goes Down... No Has Ever Beaten Us Whole."

Draymond Green has had a few knocks against him in his time, especially the season during which the Warriors were struggling, but the one thing even his biggest critic cannot accuse him of is lacking confidence. Green and his team have been the most successful franchise in the last 8 years and he makes sure that everyone knows about it.
How Joe Johnson could win first NBA ring with Celtics

Joe Johnson gave Boston Celtics fans something to cheer about during a rough first half to the 2021-22 season. Now, he'll have a chance to earn his first NBA championship ring. "Iso Joe" signed a 10-day contract with the C's through the hardship exemption in December. He originally was drafted...
How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
Golden State Warriors All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

Since their inception in 1946, the Golden State Warriors have become one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. From early championships in 1947, 1956, and 1975 to the recent dominance that has them currently in their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years, the Warriors have always found the way back to the top. Overall, the Warriors have captured 6 championships and 7 conference titles with many greats of the game to thank for it along the way.
