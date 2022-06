It's the end of an era after almost 100 years. The last surviving iconic restaurant, which was located in Upstate New York, has bit the dust. What was once the largest restaurant chain in the country during the 1960s and 70s, with more than 1,000 locations, is no more. The last remaining Howard Johnson's location in Lake George, New York has closed its doors for good.

