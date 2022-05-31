Peloton Has to Get Off the Bike

When Grubhub offered NYC residents free lunch on May 17th, the company had no idea it would become the Fyre Festival of food delivery. 6,000 per minute. That's how many orders New York City restaurants were receiving from Grubhub at the height of a recent promotion gone awry. On May 17th, eager to grow its NYC business, the food delivery app surprised customers with a limited-time offer that provided $15 off any order made between 11am and 2pm that day. New Yorkers pounced on the deal. But Grubhub wasn't prepared for the madness that would ensue--and neither were restaurants, who reported having never received prior notice about the promotion.
Comments / 0