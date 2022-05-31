ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

Peloton Has to Get Off the Bike

By Howard Tullman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton’s new CEO Barry McCarthy, who’s trying to turn a great big bulky barge around with pep talks and a puny paddle, is in a whole lot of hurt right now. He’s short on cash and trying to borrow a bundle from big banks with their own problems and he’s stuck...

