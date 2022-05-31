Peloton Has to Get Off the Bike

Finally make the switch to electric mowing with the latest WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower that’s on sale for a new all-time low right now. It delivers “gas-like power” according to WORX and even features built-in LED headlights so you can cut the yard when it’s dark outside. Another thing that makes it so you can mow when it’s darker out is the fact that electric mowers are much quieter than gas alternatives. All this can be yours at an all-time low price of $584 on Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO