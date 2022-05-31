ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Grove, PA

Willow Grove Park Mall Owner to Dodge Exec Flight: Paying to Tamp Down Straying

By Christine Tarlecki
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aiPx_0fvbeIum00
Image via PREIT.

PREIT, the owner of Willow Grove Mall (and others), is paying retention bonuses to certain employees “in an effort to ensure continuity and stability and to incentivize and retain employees,” according to an SEC filing. In May, the firm paid a $147,186 “special cash retention bonus” to an executive and has paid bonuses to keep other employees, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

PREIT is struggling with its stock trading below 40 cents a share at times. In the past year, PRET’s stock has ranged from 34 cents to $3.47 a share. Last Wednesday, shares were trading at 40 cents.

Retention bonuses are not new for PREIT, said Heather Crowell, a recent executive vice president with PREIT now with Gregory FCA, a public relations firm in Ardmore.

In March 2021, the company approved $2.75 million in “special cash retention bonuses” for some employees and $850,000 for executive officers.

PREIT emerged from voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2020 but still has $1.2 billion in debt. It has arranged to sell various properties to pay down the debt but those transactions have not yet closed.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA Fairless Hills Pool Renovation Hits Choppy Waters; July Opening Now Planned

It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.
WFMZ-TV Online

CEO, wife retire after working at Josh Early Candies for decades

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A couple has retired, after decades of working at a candy company in the Lehigh Valley. Marcy and Barry Dobil retired from Josh Early Candies in Allentown, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. "Marcy spent an entire lifetime immersed in the Josh Early culture"...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Willow Grove, PA
Business
City
Willow Grove, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
WRAL

Philadelphia bakery experiments with 4-day work week

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. We all know: getting through a workday, can be a grind ... But what if your work week, was just 4-days long? It's a model that more businesses are trying out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Page Continues to Turn for Doylestown’s Former Library as It Transition to Condos

Artist's rendering of The Residences, a development of upscale condos coming to Doylestown. Multilevel units for residences are replacing the former multilevel shelves for books that once lined the walls of 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown. The ongoing renovation of the former library there will result in The Residences, an upscale condo, as reported by Freda R. Savana in the Bucks County Herald.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Wyomissing restaurant's new owners to keep it in the family

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery has changed its ownership and leadership, but kept it in the family. Usman "Oz" Chaudhry said he and his brother, Rizwan "Riz" Chaudhry, on Wednesday took over ownership of the eatery at 1245 Penn Ave. from his cousin, Hamid Chaudhry. Hamid Chaudhry...
WYOMISSING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Willow Grove Mall#Sec#Pret
newheadlines.art

Montgomery County Fishing Spots

Montgomery County Fishing Spots. Conshy to norristown/valley forge are can be very good. Click on any of the pins on the montgomery county map or narrow your search by selecting a place type (e.g. Fishing and boating are popular outdoor activities at green lane park. Lake or stream) from the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Beer garden discontinued at Wake Coffee in Ambler

This is something we missed back in late April. However, if you haven’t heard, Wake Coffee Roasters and Ship Bottom Brewery have parted ways and there will no longer be a beer garden at Wake’s outdoor space at its cafe at 133 South Main Street in Ambler. The beer garden opened in September of 2021.
AMBLER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Honeygrow opens Quakertown location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based chain with a love for fresh, locally-sourced foods is now in Bucks County. Honeygrow opened its restaurant in Quakertown on Friday. The new spot shares a building with Chipotle, where Boston Market used to stand. It took seven months for the owners to get to...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-295 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, from 7:30 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy