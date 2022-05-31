ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County Company’s THC Seltzer Adds a Little Buzz to Its Fizz

By Leah Mikulich
Image via Wynk.

Landenberg-based Wynk, the most widely distributed cannabis seltzer in the U.S., is now available to medicinal patients in Oklahoma.

The THC- and CBD-infused beverage is a disruptor in the alcohol market and is also available in New Mexico, Michigan, Arkansas, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Ohio.

Research suggests that, as the cannabis beverage industry continues to grow, THC-infused beverages will account for $1 billion in U.S. sales by 2025.

Each 12-ounce can of Wynk has a one-to-one ratio of five milligrams of THC and CBD and delivers a light, relaxing feeling that is experienced in under 15 minutes and lasts for around 90 minutes. The drink does not contain sugar, calories, or alcohol. All-natural flavors include Juicy Mango, Lime Twist, and Black Cherry Fizz.

Wynk was created during the pandemic as a new way for consumers to unwind without struggling with a hangover the next morning.

“We believe patients in Oklahoma will enjoy the experience of our balanced THC and CBD beverages,” said Casey Parzych, co-founder and president of Wynk. “Because Wynk is fast-acting, the experience is a mellow onset that dissipates in less than two hours.”



