Sister Rita Smith

If the walls in our older houses in Leavenworth County could actually talk, they would no doubt tell captivating stories from nearly every decade since the founding of Kansas. The town of Leavenworth, for example, the first city built on the edge of a new and exciting frontier, offers today an abundance of homes and buildings which once bore witness to some of the most pivotal moments in American history.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO