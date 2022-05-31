ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sister Rita Smith

Leavenworth Times
 3 days ago

Sister Rita Smith, 81, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth...

Leavenworth Times

David Ralph DeMaranville

David Ralph DeMaranville, 58, of Leavenworth died Friday, May 27, 2022. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Farm Rescue.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Victoria (Vickie) Ann Salyers

Victoria (Vickie) Ann Salyers passed away May 23, 2022. Vickie was born in Leavenworth, Kan. on September 30, 1948 to Georgia (Phillips) Richter and Francis Anthony Richter. Vickie was one of seven children; Francis “Fritz” Richter (deceased), Lawrence “Mug” Richter (deceased), Jerry Richter (Leavenworth), Carol Richter Cole (Leavenworth), Charles “Butch” Richter (Easton), Connie Richter Cook (Easton). Vickie graduated from Immaculata High School in 1966, after which she began working as a telephone operator at South Western Bell. Four years later she began working at Walmart where she received numerous awards of excellence and outstanding performances. She retired from her position as department manager after 30 years.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Post honors fallen veterans with annual observance

Members of Basehor’s VFW Post 11499 have held a Memorial Day observance at Glenwood Cemetery since 2006, paying their respects to the veterans that are laid to rest there as well as family and friends of the community. The post’s observance ceremony Monday included raising the American flag, performing a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and laying a wreath to pay homage to fellow veterans who died in service to the country.
BASEHOR, KS
Leavenworth Times

Parlor Program offers insight into Leavenworth’s past

If the walls in our older houses in Leavenworth County could actually talk, they would no doubt tell captivating stories from nearly every decade since the founding of Kansas. The town of Leavenworth, for example, the first city built on the edge of a new and exciting frontier, offers today an abundance of homes and buildings which once bore witness to some of the most pivotal moments in American history.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

LOCAL YOUTH TAKE THE STAGE

Kylee Dominick, Reven Mendoza-Smith, Addie Allen, Mary Beth Casey and Roman Smith are shown in rehearsal for the youth performance of “The Trial of the Big Bad Wolf.” The River City Community Players’ production will be performed this weekend at the Performing Arts Center in downtown Leavenworth. The show is the directing debut for Rachel Szmed. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. All tickets are available for $5. Photograph by Ron Mazzia.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

ROTARY HOSTS FOOD DRIVE

Members of the Rotary Club of Leavenworth recently volunteered at Dillons in an effort to fill the shelves of the Catholic Charities food pantry. Members of the community donated over 1,900 pounds of non-perishable food items and approximately $900 in cash. President Shari Hansen is shown receiving a donation from a young community member. Tamara Sevcik.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth grad, former baseball coach wins state title at Blue Valley West

By Derek Wiley Blue Valley West coach Joe Allison feels the support from his hometown. After winning the Class 6A baseball state championship, Allison received many messages from back in Leavenworth. “The roots are still pretty good in Leavenworth. I love my people there,” Allison said. “That community molded me and a lot…
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Local officials discuss eastern gateway efforts

The county and the city of Lansing seem to be on board for a proposed eastern gateway, a six-minute trip from Eisenhower Road to the west end of 152 and 435 highways in Missouri. At least that seemed to be the consensus at last Thursday’s joint meeting between Leavenworth County commissioners and Lansing City Council members.
LANSING, KS
Leavenworth Times

High school student renovates school office area for Eagle Scout project

A high school student recently renovated an area of Lansing Intermediate School’s front office for an Eagle Scout project. Ryan Schmitz, who just completed his freshman year at Lansing High School, said he asked different people in the community including the Lansing superintendent of schools about possible projects he could do to help him become an Eagle Scout.
LANSING, KS
Leavenworth Times

Council, County Commission convene for joint meeting

Leavenworth County commissioners shared a crusade they’re on, and Lansing City Council members expressed a desire to be on board as well. Commission Chairman Mike Smith as well as Commissioner Doug Smith expressed disappointment that many legislators they’ve talked to during meetings in Topeka don’t even know what LAVTR is.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Leavenworth Times

Nursery opens its doors to students to learn about plants

Basehor Elementary School first-graders were recently treated to a field trip to nearby Oak Creek Nursery and Landscape. The business has offered its nursery to be the destination for field trips since 2018 to help students learn about the facility, plants and the importance of pollinators. Those trips were limited in the past couple of years due to the pandemic.
BASEHOR, KS
Leavenworth Times

Multiple flood warnings issued for county

Multiple flood warnings and watches were issued Tuesday in Leavenworth County following heavy rainfall. All of Leavenworth County was under a flood warning during the morning and early afternoon hours Tuesday because of concern about flooding from creeks and streams and in low-lying and flood-pone areas, according to the National Weather Service.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS

