Police Investigating Shooting Outside Margate Apartment Complex

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police found weapons in a crashed vehicle and homes were struck by bullets in Coral Springs. The car was found after police responded to reports of a crash in the 8800 block of Ramblewood Drive, at around 2 a.m., Thursday.
GREENACRES, Florida (CBS12) — A neighbor of the man arrested for killing a man and a teen in Greenacres called the murder suspect a loose cannon, ready to explode, in an interview with CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley. The double shooting happened early Thursday along Fleming Avenue in Greenacres....
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A 28-year-old man is facing charges in the murder of a 35-year-old man in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood. Witnesses told police the two knew each other and argued before the shooting, records show. Surveillance video shows Davin “Jit” Howell shooting Artavius...
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have provided new information regarding a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Brightline train earlier this week. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian stood on the tracks as the train approached. The train engineer told investigators that he immediately began...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to West Palm Beach Police Department. As noted by authorities, the person was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center following a shooting involving two people...
PINECREST, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested for bringing a gun onto the grounds of a Miami-Dade high school, authorities said. According to police, 19-year-old Ethan Duey was taken into custody on Wednesday for having a gun on the property of Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest.
A woman was the victim of crime inside a Tamarac store and it was all caught on camera. But when the video was not released it left her frustrated and demanding to know why. 7Investigates Karen Hensel finally got answers for her. Gabriele Chiaro says she has always respected police...
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was found in a canal near U.S. 27, just south of Interstate 75. Police investigated the scene, Wednesday morning. Little is known about how the vehicle ended up in the body of water. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
A 32-year-old woman was killed in the crossfire between two men arguing in a Dania Beach bar back in 2020 and now both men are charged with her death. Kenneth Calvin McDonald, 43, is facing a second-degree felony murder charge in the shooting death of Marissa Harris, who was visiting from Ocala at the time.
"No driving" is one of the conditions that a Broward judge listed for a woman jailed after a rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale. Sarah Elizabeth Manescalchi, 43, was arrested after her vehicle drove down an embankment, hit some trees, and flipped at Federal Highway and Interstate 595 near the airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames.
Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the center median of Sheridan Street. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames and the driver was subsequently located a dead person inside the vehicle.
Police said their initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a palm tree in the center median.
Authorities believe speeding and alcohol use may have been factors in this crash.
During the overnight hours, portions of Sheridan Street were temporarily closed as our officers
conducted their investigation.
Both the East and Westbound lanes of Sheridan St. have since re-opened.
The investigation continues.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people were detained Monday night following a shooting outside Fort Lauderdale’s bar the Elbo Room.
Police said shots were fired after two men got into an argument.
According to investigators, multiple people have been detained, but so far no victims have been located and no injuries have been reported.
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Pembroke Pines caused a vehicle to catch fire, leaving one person dead. The incident happened on Sheridan Street near 136th Avenue, Monday night,. Officials said the car was engulfed by flames when they arrived at the scene. Firefighters found the driver deceased...
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning.
The incident happened along NW 179 Street near 28 Court shortly before 2 a.m.
According to Miami Gardens PD, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics.
Investigators later learned a second man, who the victim fired at, was driven to the hospital by someone after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
“It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Jamil Burroughs, who says she heard the gunshots.
Another neighbor who woke up to the sound of gunshots showed CBS4 news a bullet hole left in the front window of his home.
“We normally get up around that time to come into the kitchen,” said the man who did not want to be identified.
“It shattered my cabinet and everything, luckily it didn’t go through the door,” he added.
A dark colored sedan was towed away from the scene. Residents in the area say they hope the person who recklessly fired their gun is held responsible.
“It makes me feel unsafe definitely,” said Burroughs.
MIAMI – Police are investigating a Miami road rage incident after cell phone video showed a driver rear-ending a sedan with a Jeep and then getting out to punch the other driver as her passenger joins in. The video, posted to the “Only in Dade” Twitter account, shows a...
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 24-year-old shooting suspect from Texas is facing charges in the attempted murder of a 44-year-old barber in North Miami. Witnesses told police the gunman left evidence behind when he fled. Officers arrested Pierson Joseph, of Houston, on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, records show. Corrections...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with a patient at Wellington Regional Medical Center who pretty much went through a violent ordeal before arriving. A Palm Beach County sheriff's detective got there and was told Javarie Williams, 31, "held her at gunpoint, prevented her from running away, repeatedly struck her with his hands and blunt objects, threatened to kill her, and sexually battered her," earlier on April 30, according to Williams’ arrest report.
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have successfully identified human remains found as those of a teen missing from Broward County for nearly a half century. PBSO said the remains were found the morning of June 16, 1974, in a swampy area of Singer Island, located in North...
