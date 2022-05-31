ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Late Night Under the Lights slated to return

Leavenworth Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate Night Under the Lights, a free bike race for kids, will be...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

Leavenworth Times

LOCAL YOUTH TAKE THE STAGE

Kylee Dominick, Reven Mendoza-Smith, Addie Allen, Mary Beth Casey and Roman Smith are shown in rehearsal for the youth performance of “The Trial of the Big Bad Wolf.” The River City Community Players’ production will be performed this weekend at the Performing Arts Center in downtown Leavenworth. The show is the directing debut for Rachel Szmed. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. All tickets are available for $5. Photograph by Ron Mazzia.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Lining up for breakfast

Star Novak sent in this photo with a note: “Starting to line up for a Sunday morning breakfast outing at Gardner Municipal Airport (K34) in Kansas. Flying that morning was smoother than the butter and syrup on my pancakes!”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture...
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: New Overbrook restaurant opens thanks to the power of family

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant opened in Overbrook, Kansas, one month ago and it was all made possible with help from others. The Rock Creek Café, located at US-56 and Main St. in Overbrook, Kansas, has a little bit of everything. With breakfast items from biscuits and gravy to breakfast burritos, and for lunch, the café has pork burgers, homemade potato salad, and homemade cherry or apple pie just to name a few.
OVERBROOK, KS
Leavenworth Times

Victoria (Vickie) Ann Salyers

Victoria (Vickie) Ann Salyers passed away May 23, 2022. Vickie was born in Leavenworth, Kan. on September 30, 1948 to Georgia (Phillips) Richter and Francis Anthony Richter. Vickie was one of seven children; Francis “Fritz” Richter (deceased), Lawrence “Mug” Richter (deceased), Jerry Richter (Leavenworth), Carol Richter Cole (Leavenworth), Charles “Butch” Richter (Easton), Connie Richter Cook (Easton). Vickie graduated from Immaculata High School in 1966, after which she began working as a telephone operator at South Western Bell. Four years later she began working at Walmart where she received numerous awards of excellence and outstanding performances. She retired from her position as department manager after 30 years.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSNT News

Abandoned puppy rescued on busy Kansas highway

WAMEGO (KSNT) – An abandoned puppy has a new home after being saved on the highway near Wamego on Saturday. Coleman Electric employees were traveling to Manhattan when they noticed a puppy in the back of a car hauler. Matt Mcmillan and Steve McLean worked to flag down the double-decker car hauler with help from […]
KSNT News

Semi overturned in Ottawa, closes NB I-35

OTTAWA (KSNT) – Traffic on a major Kansas highway is shutdown after a semi overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday. Northbound I-35 is shutdown at 15th Street in Franklin County as of 5:52 p.m. Only minor injuries have been reported. Traffic will be diverted through the city of Ottawa in the meantime.
OTTAWA, KS
Leavenworth Times

Post honors fallen veterans with annual observance

Members of Basehor’s VFW Post 11499 have held a Memorial Day observance at Glenwood Cemetery since 2006, paying their respects to the veterans that are laid to rest there as well as family and friends of the community. The post’s observance ceremony Monday included raising the American flag, performing a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and laying a wreath to pay homage to fellow veterans who died in service to the country.
BASEHOR, KS
kshb.com

A few evening light rain showers will end by sunset

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The next chance of rain is Saturday, and that is less than 50% certain at this moment. Tonight: It will dry out tonight. There may be some patchy fog possible. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 53°. Thursday: Finally a dry day! Enjoy the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Storms possible tonight into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A thin line of storms is expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Monday night. Some storms will move through Kansas City Tuesday morning. They are not expected to be severe. Another round in the afternoon and evening could bring strong and severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Princess Garden End Of Era?!?

This one of the best low-key places in the metro but its days are numbered. Here's part of the sad story . . . There are lots of family restaurants in town, but Princess Garden is at a crossroads. It's been open in its current location on Wornall road since 1981, but the next generation of the family has other passions, and doesn't want to take over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK middle school adopts new mascot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas middle school has officially dropped its Native American mascot. The new mascot for Arrowhead Middle School is now the Wolves. It used to be the Apaches, but the school district deemed that mascot was culturally insensitive. Arrowhead Middle School had already...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth grad, former baseball coach wins state title at Blue Valley West

By Derek Wiley Blue Valley West coach Joe Allison feels the support from his hometown. After winning the Class 6A baseball state championship, Allison received many messages from back in Leavenworth. “The roots are still pretty good in Leavenworth. I love my people there,” Allison said. “That community molded me and a lot…
LEAVENWORTH, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Basketball’s 2022-23 Roster Shapes Up With Veterans, Young Talent in Hopes of Repeat Title

The University of Kansas basketball roster is set for the 2022-2023 season. It became official when Jalen Wilson announced his return to the Jayhawks and forgo his professional basketball career for one more year. Kevin McCullar Jr. also made things official by announcing he would transfer to Kansas rather than entering the NBA Draft.
LAWRENCE, KS

