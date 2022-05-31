Late Night Under the Lights slated to return

Victoria (Vickie) Ann Salyers passed away May 23, 2022. Vickie was born in Leavenworth, Kan. on September 30, 1948 to Georgia (Phillips) Richter and Francis Anthony Richter. Vickie was one of seven children; Francis “Fritz” Richter (deceased), Lawrence “Mug” Richter (deceased), Jerry Richter (Leavenworth), Carol Richter Cole (Leavenworth), Charles “Butch” Richter (Easton), Connie Richter Cook (Easton). Vickie graduated from Immaculata High School in 1966, after which she began working as a telephone operator at South Western Bell. Four years later she began working at Walmart where she received numerous awards of excellence and outstanding performances. She retired from her position as department manager after 30 years.
