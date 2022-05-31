Cartersville-Bartow County Tourism Council ﻿Initiates Executive Director Search

Barge elected two new members to the Board of Directors at their 2022 Annual Meeting: Doug Hooker and Ben Adams. Doug Hooker, one of the firm’s three external board members, has been a prominent leader in both public and private sector organizations, recently retiring after 10 years serving as Executive Director of the Atlanta Regional Commission. In this role, Doug worked with state and local transportation entities in managing the region’s long-range transportation plan and facilitated community and development strategies to enhance the region’s growth and competitiveness. Doug has been active in numerous community organizations, having served in board member or advisory board roles for the Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance, the Council for Quality Growth, Emory University, Georgia Tech (School of Civil & Environmental Engineering and President’s Advisory Board), Atlanta Technical College, the Atlanta Opera, the Atlanta Music Project, and the Georgia Conservancy. Doug continues to serve in similar capacities with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, the Aurora Theatre, the Fox Theatre, and both the Ivan Allen College and School of City and Regional Planning at Georgia Tech. Doug has engineering and public policy degrees from Georgia Tech and from Emory’s Goizueta School of Business.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO