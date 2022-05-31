Two Wild Players Have Surgery

$6.6 Million Home on an Island in St. Paul, Minnesota Comes with a Hovercraft. Are you ready for your mouth to hang open in amazement?! There is a home in Minnesota that's for sale right now for $6.6 million that has an indoor racquetball court AND one of the most amazing theater rooms I've ever seen. There are stars and lights on the ceiling! Oh, and it sits on an island all alone and comes with a Hovercraft.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO