Two Wild Players Have Surgery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Cory Hepola, the former WCCO Radio host who announced his third-party candidacy for governor of Minnesota in March, now says he’s dropping out of the race.
Hepola, who was running as a member of the new Forward Party of Minnesota, announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday, citing “the polarization driven by the Democratic and Republican parties” that will make it “unlikely” for a third-party candidate to break through this year.
“I will continue to promote and build support for the bold, new ideas on which my campaign was built and to create the political vehicle that can...
