Justice Department set to review police response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. is reeling from the mounting epidemic of gun violence, after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, with new calls for answers and reform. Radio host and commentator Mark Thompson questions how Republicans can claim to be the party of "life" while backing policies that allow so much avoidable death, saying "you can't be against 'Roe' and say you value -- pretend to value babies in the womb and then not have value for babies who was sitting in middle school getting shot and getting killed." Thompson also discusses the Tops shooting massacre with an artist from Buffalo, Benny The Butcher, who has a home near the Tops grocery store. Benny recounts the trauma his daughter is facing since the shooting and discusses gun violence, his new album, and other issues in this discussion on The Beat.May 31, 2022.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO