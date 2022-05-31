ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Justice Department set to review police response to Texas school shooting

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog Owners: Ditch Kibble And Start Feeding This Instead. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. Get your tickets for Stranger...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
MSNBC

Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.31.22

* From early Saturday to late Monday — the Memorial Day weekend — there were at least 14 mass shootings in the United States: “Amid calls for gun control after last week’s massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, shots rang out across the country over the Memorial Day weekend, with more than a dozen mass shootings in the span of 72 hours.”
MSNBC

Losing: DeSantis-Trump law defeated in new free speech case

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been attacking Americans’ First Amendment freedoms through laws punishing views he opposes and trying to mandate what social media companies publish. An appeals court ruled his social media law violates the First Amendment and illegally tried to push his viewpoints. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the setback, and how DeSantis has used big government power to target speech while claiming the opposite.May 31, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Justice Department#Zip Codes#Cruise Deals#Stranger Things#Violent Crime#Glassesusa Com#Energybillcruncher#Nfl
MSNBC

Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

Exactly one week after the mass murder at Robb Elementary School, not a single officer who responded to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been fired despite the delayed response. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the crisis in governance happening in Texas from Uvalde all the way up to Gov. Greg Abbott.June 1, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting

Richard Small has considered himself a devout NRA Republican who owns various firearms, but following the shooting in Uvalde, TX, he turned in his AR-15 and has pledged to speak up about gun violence. Small joins Katie Phang to share his story.June 3, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Nissan
MSNBC

Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

Former CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser joins Andrea Mitchell to share his perspective that gun violence in America should be treated as a public health issue, and to address the mental health implications of active shooter drills in schools. “The idea that children in our schools are being trained to respond to mass shooter events is not a good thing for their mental health,” says Besser. “If we address this like the public health crisis it is, like we've done with motor vehicle safety, and we view this as a gun safety issue, we could we could whittle away at this and dramatically reduce the threat from guns in our society.” May 31, 2022.
HEALTH
MSNBC

'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the lack of information from Texas officials dodging questions about the delayed police response and the failures that led to “tragic loss of life” as new questions emerge about who received 911 calls from students begging for help: “There is this tremendous coverup and an unwillingness to tell the truth.”June 3, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Fmr. firearms exec. on Tulsa shooting: ‘We’re doing a segment on gun violence, being interrupted by gun violence’

The Tulsa mass shooting on Wednesday leaving 3 victims and the gunman dead is slammed by former firearms executive and author Ryan Busse. "It is time for reasonable gun owners to kick the door open and to stand up and tell the Republican Party that it's time to be decent, responsible citizens,” Busse tells Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC. “That's what has to happen to make a change."June 2, 2022.
TULSA, OK
MSNBC

Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson discusses his controversial proposal to show victims of AR-15 killings

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson talks about his controversial proposal to show the victims of AR-15 killings to increase public awareness of the devastation. “Why should a child who was an eyewitness to what happened in Uvalde, for example, go to grief counseling for the rest of her life because of what she saw, but the rest of us are spared? The lawmakers, through their action or inaction, and the constituents who elect them, are spared from from this imagery,” says Johnson. June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Photos of slaughtered Texas school children wouldn't change any minds on AR-15s

Powerlessness breeds desperation, and rarely is that truer than when it comes to the national debate about guns. Last week’s massacre of 19 school children in Uvalde, Texas, and the fatal shooting of 20 first graders and six staff members in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012 bookend a tragic era in American life. Mass shootings have become routine events. In the nearly 10 years between these two horrific killing sprees, there have been thousands of mass shootings in America, countless lives lost and complete inaction from Congress. We’ve shaped our lives and our fears around the possibility that the terror of a mass killing will touch us or our families.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Trump's 'Russiagate' falls apart with Durham's Sussmann fail

To no one’s surprise, a jury on Tuesday acquitted attorney Michael Sussmann of charges that he made a false statement to the FBI in 2016. Everyone but special counsel John Durham seemed to see this verdict coming. At one point during his trial testimony, FBI General Counsel Jim Baker...
POTUS
MSNBC

Tapes obtained by Politico reveal GOP plan to contest elections

Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes The Killer Silverado EV Is Finally Coming: See Prices. Buick's Gorgeous New Lineup Might Leave You Speechless. Did You Know That Medicaid Offers 5G Phones For Seniors?. The Legacy Report /. Renowned...
MSNBC

GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

The U.S. is reeling from the mounting epidemic of gun violence, after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, with new calls for answers and reform. Radio host and commentator Mark Thompson questions how Republicans can claim to be the party of "life" while backing policies that allow so much avoidable death, saying "you can't be against 'Roe' and say you value -- pretend to value babies in the womb and then not have value for babies who was sitting in middle school getting shot and getting killed." Thompson also discusses the Tops shooting massacre with an artist from Buffalo, Benny The Butcher, who has a home near the Tops grocery store. Benny recounts the trauma his daughter is facing since the shooting and discusses gun violence, his new album, and other issues in this discussion on The Beat.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy