Wrightstown, WI

Spartans host Wrightstown in regional semi-final on 104.1 WRLU

By Paul Schmitt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #2 seeded Luxemburg-Casco Spartans will host the #3 seeded Wrightstown Tigers in a WIAA Division 2 regional semi-final baseball on Tuesday afternoon. The Spartans are coming off...

WIAA State Track meet opens Friday

Ten athletes and one relay team will look to earn some hardware this weekend in LaCrosse as the WIAA State Track and Field Meet gets underway. Below are the athletes to watch for when events begin Friday morning when Logan Borths of Algoma begins his competition in the wheelchair shotput division at 9:30 a.m. Running events for Division 2 and 3 will not begin until later in the afternoon.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Pioneers softball's season ends against Edgar

The combination of five team errors and a clutch pitching performance from Edgar's Makayla Wirkus doomed the Sevastopol Pioneers softball team in their 11-0 loss in the sectional final played in Plover. Edgar jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added another three in the third...
EDGAR, WI
Door County Pulse

Maxwelton Braes under Contract for Sale

Owner takes pride in course improvements since 2014. Some golfers saw a “Closed” sign on the door at Maxwelton Braes Golf Course for a few days this spring and promptly jumped to the wrong conclusion. Owner Jim Bresnahan said he and an employee were diagnosed with COVID-19 one...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Graduation spotlight: Washington Island's Hayden Lux

The next classroom Washington Island’s Hayden Lux steps into could likely have more kids in it than her entire school, let alone her graduating class. Lux is the valedictorian for her graduating class of four, including Ryan Jorgensen, Zachary Lux, and Andrea Valentincic. Lux says she has a very close relationship with her classmates to the point that Jorgensen and Valentincic might as well be her siblings, like her brother Zachary. That makes the next step more meaningful for her than if she graduated with a bigger class.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IdaKay Appel Orsted

Dear Nana, you left us unexpectedly too soon. You left us missing your toasted grilled cheese sandwiches, your homemade chicken dumpling soup that we always made together, your Mac N cheese, and your secret ingredient cookies. You left us missing our four wheeler rides, our puzzle times, our go fish and war games, our many sleep-overs and slumber parties. You left us missing your homemade costumes and all the time we spent together. With all that we will miss, we also hold all those memories in our hearts. We love you so much and will always remember you as our nana with kitty.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Maritime museum architect passes away

The man behind Sturgeon Bay’s Door County Maritime Museum and Jim Kress Maritime Tower has passed away. Ben Schenkelberg of Suamico was the architect for the two buildings that line Sturgeon Bay’s west waterfront. In addition to those projects, Schenkelberg designed buildings for nine Wisconsin school districts and exhibits at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. He also had buildings featured in Massachusetts. You can find the obituary for his funeral which will take place in the Green Bay area at a later date by clicking this link.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 in Green Bay cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the crash on I-43 for traffic heading north in the City of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane has reopened. HAPPENING NOW: Crash on I-43 NB closes...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin invests in Plymouth cheese packaging company

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers kicked off Dairy Month on Thursday, June 2 by investing in one of Wisconsin's most coveted dairy products – cheese. "I can't thank of a better place to celebrate June, Dairy Month than the cheese capital of the world," said Gov. Evers. Evers...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau residents living on the city’s west side saw an unusual sight Thursday morning. A black bear moseyed its way through several yards near S. 17th Avenue and W Thomas Street. Members in Facebook groups like “You know you’re from Wausau...” were eager to catch a glimpse of the animal. While bears within the city limits aren’t totally uncommon, sightings are infrequent.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau area obituaries May 31, 2022

Mildred (Millie) Wurster , 93, passed away on May 29 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau. She was born July 9,1928 in the town of Maine to Edward and Anna Ruechel. On August 29, 1949 Millie was united in marriage to Leslie Wurster at Salem Lutheran Church in Wausau. At her saddest moment, Leslie lost his battle to cancer in 1983.
WAUSAU, WI
Widespread power outage in Slinger and Hartford, WI

June 2, 2022 – Hartford/ Slinger, WI – There is a widespread power outage in the Slinger and Hartford areas. It was first reported around 1:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. “We are aware of the power outage and are currently checking into fixing the situation,” said Hartford administrator Steve Volkert.
SLINGER, WI
Masters Gallery Foods expansion; Evers announces state investment

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, June 2 the state of Wisconsin is supporting a major expansion of Masters Gallery Foods with up to $1.5 million in performance-based state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The company is investing $60 million into expanding their cheese...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
Dead carp in Pigeon Lake

The Pigeon Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, working with the state DNR, has uncovered the cause of the carp die-off in the watershed:. A virus first identified in ornamental koi fish in the 1990s that has now spread worldwide. The virus, which causes Koi Herpesvirus Disease (KHVD), is a distinct...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Locals react to ongoing bomb threats in Kiel

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday (June 1) marked the sixth bomb threat to Kiel police in more than a week. “People are pretty upset,” one man told us. “Kids can’t even go to high school.”. The ongoing bomb threats are the talk of the town, however,...
KIEL, WI

