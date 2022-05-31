Spartans host Wrightstown in regional semi-final on 104.1 WRLU

Dear Nana, you left us unexpectedly too soon. You left us missing your toasted grilled cheese sandwiches, your homemade chicken dumpling soup that we always made together, your Mac N cheese, and your secret ingredient cookies. You left us missing our four wheeler rides, our puzzle times, our go fish and war games, our many sleep-overs and slumber parties. You left us missing your homemade costumes and all the time we spent together. With all that we will miss, we also hold all those memories in our hearts. We love you so much and will always remember you as our nana with kitty.

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO