*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 2, 2022. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (16-33) SYRACUSE 8, WORCESTER 4 (BOX) Syracuse’s victory was defined by a single inning. They scored six of their eight runs in the second inning, and as one would imagine, everyone pitched in to do so. Nick Meyer got the scoring started with an RBI single, and a two RBI double by Cody Bohanek made it 3-0. A Jake Mangum ground out pushed the lead to 4-0, a two RBI single by Mark Vientos made it 5-0, and Daniel Palka added an RBI single as an exclamation point, pushing the score to 6-0.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO