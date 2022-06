From winning the fifth grade science fair, to tackling college-level research and graduating high school with a beyond-perfect 4.25 GPA, Allison Maskew now has another achievement for her scientific resume. She was recently named the top science student in the state as part of the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Inspired by her desire to help find treatments and cures for diseases, she’ll attend Purdue University in the fall to study pharmaceutical sciences.

