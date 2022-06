(The Center Square) – Overdose deaths in Delaware rose by 15% in 2021, according to new data released by the state. The Division of Forensic Science’s annual report illustrates that during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic the state saw an increase in drug overdose deaths. The new report cites fentanyl being involved in more than 80% of deaths and cocaine overdose deaths on the rise.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO