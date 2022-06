Most of us have several fragrances on rotation, adding a new scent every year or so. But super collectors—those who acquire dozens or even hundreds of blends—take their love of fragrance to another level. The incentive to amass that many scents often stems from the desire to “relive that first moment when you fell in love with a perfume,” says Dawn Goldworm, an olfactory expert who has helped develop scents for Valentino. Not unlike dating, each new fragrance represents the possibility of a new, more fulfilling relationship. And as tastes evolve over time, so do your choices, which means “you continually grow your collection,” Goldworm adds. We asked four collectors to share what sustains their personal eau obsessions.

