Champaign, IL

The Overture: May 31-June 5

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this...

Keeping Urbana exciting: A tribute show for Angie Heaton

Friend. Daughter. Teacher. Activist. Leader. Hero - just a few of the many words that have been used to describe Angie Heaton, who tragically passed away in late 2020 due to cancer. Heaton played in many bands throughout Champaign-Urbana, including Dottie and the 'Rail, Liquorette, and Corndolly, but she is...
URBANA, IL
Hooray for summer hours at Jarling’s

Now that it's summer, Jarling's Custard Cup is open everyday from noon until late night. Jarling's will be open Sunday through Thursday until 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m. in Champaign. Enjoy a summer of cones, sundaes, shakes, pies, and more. Read the menu here. 309...
AMBUCS Friday Nights Schedule Announced

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE CHAPTER OF AMBUCS RELEASE. The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS announced its schedule for the 2022 AMBUCS Friday Nights Concert series, presented by Classic Homes Realty. The family-friendly concerts are free to the public and are performed at Turtle Run Golf Club, 332 E. Liberty Lane in Danville, Illinois.
DANVILLE, IL
Get your Culture here: Four experiences to have in June 2022

It’s summer in C-U, and that means there is no shortage of events and activities to fill your time. Let's get to it. Every year, the first Friday of June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the first weekend is designated as Wear Orange. This initiative began after Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who marched in Barack Obama’s inaugural parade in 2013, was shot and killed. Her friends wore orange, her favorite color and the color hunters wear to protect themselves, to honor her memory. It has become the color of the gun violence prevention movement, worn specifically this weekend to raise awareness about gun violence. It’s difficult to not be aware of the horrific epidemic of gun violence — in all of its forms — across our nation and here in Champaign-Urbana. What people do need to be aware of is ways to take action. June 3-5, choose to wear orange, then find a small way to support gun violence prevention efforts. Join Moms Demand Action by texting READY to 644-33 then ask to join the local group. The House of Representatives passed gun legislation years ago. Contact Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and ask them to continue to push for the Senate to take it up. Even though they support common sense gun legislation, they need to hear from us. Locally, seek out organizations that are working with those most impacted by gun violence: CU Trauma and Resilience, First Followers, HV Neighborhood Transformation, DREAAM, Don Moyers Boys and Girls Club…just to name a few. See if they have volunteer or donation needs. Do something.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Peoria Man Preparing for Marvel Studios Film Debut

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) -A Peoria man is getting close to the Stars as he prepares for his role in an upcoming MARVEL movie. We can’t reveal just yet which movie Keith Campen is shooting for, but we can say the Third Degree Black Belt will be on the enemy side of a major fighting scene against some “A” list actors.
PEORIA, IL
Destroy things for fun at Rage Room Champaign

Have you ever wanted to smash a plate without consequence? What about taking a sledge hammer to a television? Or a baseball bat to the windshield of a car? When I heard about a place in Champaign where all of that was possible, I wanted to check it out and destroy some things.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
31+ Unique Summer Day Trips from Champaign-Urbana

Hit the road with your kids this summer for more than 31 unique day trip ideas that are a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. We can’t wait to see where our adventures take our families this summer! Load the kids up for a day trip and make some fun memories as a family this summer (no overnight stay required).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Macon County Fair to Bring Many Events June 2 to 5

May 31, 2022 – The 166th Annual Macon County Fair is June 2 – 5 at the Macon County Fairgrounds which are located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. Admission to the fair is $5 per person and children under 3 are free and parking is free.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
First Fridays SUMMER BASH Ready to Go Fri June 3rd in Downtown Danville

Memorial Day has passed, meteorological summer is here, and this Friday’s FIRST FRIDAYS event in Downtown Danville is the SUMMER BASH. Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer joined Tommy B on D102’s “The Big Show.” She emphasized that when things get rolling this Friday June 3rd at 5 PM, it’s also the opening of “Summer Sounds” in Downtown Danville, and that means music.
DANVILLE, IL
“Three Kings” Mentoring Center Re-Opens on June 13

(ABOVE) Mentors engaging with students at the Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center. The Center is reopening on Mon., June 13, with summer hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. All young people between the ages of 7 and 17 are welcome. THE FOLLOWING IS A...
DANVILLE, IL
YWCA of U of I is hosting Strive digital skills training this summer

Strive is a 10 week program, provided free of charge by the YWCA, that provides Chromebooks and digital skills training for women in the community. This summer the YWCA will be hosting two sessions, one in Champaign and one in Rantoul. The program will cover gmail, Google Docs, Calendar, and Sheets, and will also provide assistance in finding and applying for jobs online.
RANTOUL, IL
Famous Dave’s closes their doors after 22-years

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington restaurant is closing its doors after serving central Illinois for 22-years. Famous Dave’s, located at 1603 Morrissey Drive, was known for their legendary Bar-B-Que and smoked food. “We thank you for your patronage over the past,” the restaurant said on a typed piece of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Final Call at Fagen Auto Parts; Pickers Sale this Weekend

From 8 to 4 this Saturday and Sunday, June 3rd and 4th, Fagen Auto Parts will open its doors one final time for a Pickers Sale. You’ll find some great items for your car still available, but you’ll also find some incredibly fun stuff, especially if you are a racing fan, as Fagen president Ken Salomon explains.
DANVILLE, IL
Busey Bank is offering a scholarship opportunity

Busey Bank will be giving out $25,000 in scholarship money through their Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship program. They will be selecting 10 students to receive $2500. Students must be from one of these states and counties:. Illinois: Champaign, Ford, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Macon, Will, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Madison, St. Clair.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Macon County Fair starts Thursday with ribbon cutting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Fair will kick off on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will be part of a Business After Hours event held at the grandstands of the Macon County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Pride Month: What It Means To Be An Ally in Springfield

It’s Pride Month, and we’re talking about the importance of being an ally. A great person in our Springfield Community doing so is Tiffany Mathis, CEO and Executive Director at Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois. Check out her interview with Sarah Smerz below.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
State offering class on DEI+A training

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Adult Redeploy Illinois is offering a free class on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility training starting this weekend in Decatur. The purpose of this class is for individuals to “gain knowledge and grow in their understanding of the multifaceted components of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility.” MCARI hopes this […]
DECATUR, IL

