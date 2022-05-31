ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny USA “Shopper” Uses Stolen Credit Card to Buy Jewelry

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
New York State Police are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card to buy around $9,000 in jewelry. The white man is seen on surveillance footage from the Kay...

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

