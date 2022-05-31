Destiny USA “Shopper” Uses Stolen Credit Card to Buy Jewelry

(WSYR-TV) — A 29-year-old Syracuse man has been arrested for having a gun on the school grounds of Hunnington School on Sunnycrest Road, according to the Syracuse Police. Monday, May 30, around 4:40 p.m., police say they arrived at Hunnington to investigate a social media video that showed a man with a gun in the school’s parking lot on May 29 around 12:30 a.m. SPD said the man, Joshua Williams, was talking with a group of people with a semi-automatic rifle in his possession. They say he did not point the rifle at anyone, and no one present at the time of the recording called police.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO