Berg Insight has found in its latest research that around 8.6 million people in Europe were using connected care solutions at the end of 2021. The figure refers to users of traditional telecare, next-generation telecare and telehealth solutions in the EU27+3 countries. Until 2027, Berg Insight forecasts that the number of connected care users will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 percent to reach 17.1 million. Traditional telecare is currently the largest and most mature of the three market segments, but the next-generation telecare and telehealth market segments are expected to have a higher growth rate in the next years. Berg Insight expects that next-generation telecare will overtake traditional telecare solutions and become the largest segment with a forecasted 7.7 million users in 2027. Traditional telecare will follow with 7.5 million users and the telehealth segment will have an estimated 5.7 million users at the end of the forecast period.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO