Granbury's Talking Dog explains new Ordinance

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas emergency rooms and urgent cares seem to be packed lately, especially with pediatric patients, as a number of viruses make their way through the community."There was a gastrointestinal bug going around, but it seems like no matter where [my son] goes, there's something that goes around," said Kyrie Apodaca, a Fort Worth mom.Pediatricians say it's not your imagination. Kids are getting more sicknesses, more frequently right now."I can tell you at our office alone here in Fort Worth, our schedules are all full within five minutes of the phone lines opening," said Dr. Diane...
