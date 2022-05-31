ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Granbury's Talking Dog explains new Ordinance

granbury.org
 2 days ago

Following unanimous passage of a more specific ordinance regarding animals defecating on public spaces, Granbury’s law-abiding dogs are now politely requesting to their owners, “After we do our business, please do yours.”. With the growing...

www.granbury.org

InspireMore

Loyal Dog Who Never Left His Injured Buddy’s Side Has Sweetest Reunion After Rescue.

Dogs are known for their loyalty, and that loyalty extends beyond just human relationships. Lola’s Lucky Day is a nonprofit animal rescue that saves homeless and abandoned animals in Houston and Dallas, Texas areas. These animals are then given medical attention and adopted into loving homes. When they shared a plea for help locating two dogs from the side of the road, fosters Samantha Zimmer and George Dix hopped in the car to help.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

The Trailhead readies for construction at Gaston-Garland-Grand

Until recently, there has been little activity at the future location of The Trailhead, the proposed mixed-use project at the Gaston-Garland-Grand (3G) intersection. Last week, developer Mill Creek Residential installed a green wire fence around the perimeter of the property that previously housed neighborhood restaurants The Lot and Local Traveler.
advocatemag.com

A short history of the Filter Building at White Rock Lake

It was April 1914. White Rock Lake was filled with 6 billion gallons of water, and the pump station was providing water to nearby residents. No filtration plant existed at the lake, but the water was treated at a plant in Turtle Creek. In 1915, Dr. W.R. Blaylock wrote a...
DALLAS, TX
theflashtoday.com

Wind turbine causes brush fire in Erath County Monday

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, local firefighters were dispatched to a fire on County Road 397, northeast of Desdemona in Erath County where a fire was reported on the Windmill Farm in the area. Upon arrival, volunteers from the Lingleville VFD reported the fire was near CR...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Community outreach meetings scheduled about Flower Mound Ranch

Developers will hold two community outreach meetings about the proposed Flower Mound Ranch development in west Flower Mound. Land owner Jack Furst went back to the drawing board last year after Flower Mound P&Z commissioners and council members made it clear that they wouldn’t approve the proposed Furst Ranch mixed-use development with an estimated 2,832 homes, 520 townhomes, 760 condos, 4,000 apartments, 2 million square feet of business parks, 1.6 million square feet of office and nearly 1 million square feet of retail to be built out over 25-40 years. Town officials said that development didn’t fit with the town’s plan for that area of town.
CandysDirt

Buying Into The Condo Life? Don’t Skip The Inspection

Condo life has its benefits as well as its drawbacks, and one of the biggest realities is that there is no one type of condo. You have brand new units that have all their own individual systems like HVAC, water heater, roof, or even foundations; units that share some or all of those systems; or units that were once apartments that have been converted. Some condos have certain aspects that are maintained by an HOA or overall property owner. The first thing to know if you plan to purchase a condo is the specific ownership rights of your particular property and its systems.
DALLAS, TX
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Fort Worth--would you live here?

(Barbara/Adobe Stock Images) You know what they say. Everything is bigger in Texas! This city's population is growing substantially with a current people count of 958,692. With a population this big, it's no wonder that some of the wealthiest places to live are in For Worth. We found the richest neighborhoods in this big city, and the results are shocking.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Kids are getting sick more frequently, pediatricians say

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas emergency rooms and urgent cares seem to be packed lately, especially with pediatric patients, as a number of viruses make their way through the community."There was a gastrointestinal bug going around, but it seems like no matter where [my son] goes, there's something that goes around," said Kyrie Apodaca, a Fort Worth mom.Pediatricians say it's not your imagination. Kids are getting more sicknesses, more frequently right now."I can tell you at our office alone here in Fort Worth, our schedules are all full within five minutes of the phone lines opening," said Dr. Diane...
FORT WORTH, TX
#Dog
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle, town administrator parting ways

The Argyle Town Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to approve an agreement with Town Administrator Rich Olson to a “non-renewal of employment.”. Olson and the town had a pre-negotiated agreement to continue his regular rate of pay, about $70 per hour, through the official separation date of Aug. 31. Starting Wednesday, Olson will only be working remotely on an as-needed basis, “effectively gone,” Mayor Bryan Livingston said. He will also receive payments on Aug. 31 for accrued vacation and sick days.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swimmer drowns in Lake Grapevine

A 33-year-old man drowned Sunday night while swimming in Lake Grapevine, according to authorities. Grapevine Fire Department dive crews were called about 6:30 p.m. to locate a swimmer who went underwater and didn’t resurface off the shore of Katie’s Woods Park, according to a GFD spokesman. Less than an hour later, the dive team recovered the man’s body near the shore, in about six feet of water.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County Transportation Authority suspends A-train service

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) - Severe weather, heavy rain, and flooding in the area has caused the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) to suspend A-train service.Officials say the change is effective immediately but that they will continue to monitor weather conditions 'to determine any necessary service modifications for the safety of passengers and DCTA employees.'Riders can get more information about DCTA service during the inclement weather on their website.The A-train Rail connects transit facilities with key destinations within DCTA's member cities - Denton, Lewisville, Highland Village and surrounding areas.The A-train Rail also links all five A-train stations from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to the Hebron station in Lewisville. 
LEWISVILLE, TX
keranews.org

Employable people not filling open jobs, discovered at an aviation contest in North Texas

A total of 74 aviation repair crews competed in Dallas last month at an international aerospace maintenance conference. Teams from American Airlines to the Royal Canadian Airforce tackled 27 different jobs on tight deadlines. North Texas students competed too, from Tarrant County College and Irving’s for-profit Aviation Institute of Maintenance, or AIM.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

How To Keep Your Dog Safe From Bobcat Attacks

Bonnie Hale saw a bobcat with a rabbit in its mouth appear from the bushes and go into a storm drain near her client’s home in Plano early one morning. As a pet detective based in Grapevine, Hale helps people find their lost furry friends all across North Texas. But what she didn’t realize until that morning was bobcats had figured out that traveling through storm drain systems keeps them safe from humans as they sneak into yards to look for prey.
Dallas Observer

The Pantera House in Arlington Owned By Vinnie Paul Has Been Demolished

A local piece of heavy metal history is gone. The owner of the 3,784-square-foot mansion in Arlington once owned and occupied by late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul tore it down just a few months after purchasing it in February. The empty two-story, four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion on Hickory Valley Court went...
ARLINGTON, TX
willowpark.org

Memorial Day reminders from City of Willow Park

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, a few reminders from the city:. City offices, including administration, development, utility billing, and courts will be closed Monday. Regular hours will resume Tuesday. Public safety workers will remain on duty as normal to keep you safe in the event of an emergency.
WILLOW PARK, TX

