Still Time to Sign-up 7th and 8th Graders for Camp
By Mary McClintock
wtuz.com
2 days ago
The registration deadline is on June 24th for youth to get involved with the Dale Lauren Foland Manufacturing Camp. The four-day exploration is designed for students going into 7th or 8th grade this fall and provides a look into the various careers within manufacturing. A big supporter...
Nick McWilliams reporting – Kent State University Tuscarawas has distributed their yearly Community Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Award. For their work with education with their own scholarship fund, John and Peggy Stratton of New Philadelphia received the first nod. John Stratton was a founding member of the New...
Starr E. Grasselli, 58, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. Ralph J. and Nancy L. (Richards) Grasselli were blessed with the arrival of their shooting “Starr” in Dover, Ohio on October 14, 1963. After graduating from New Philadelphia...
Kevin Scott Atkinson, age 56, of New Philadelphia, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 27, 2022, while on his way to work at Baltic Elementary. Born on November 3, 1965, Kevin was the son of Robert W. (Clara) Atkinson of Dover and the late Linda R. Smith Atkinson. He was a graduate...
Mary Alice Reporting – An annual event returns to the Village of Dennison for the next four days. The Dennison Railroad Festival brings in vendors, entertainment, and rides for the enjoyment of any resident. The midway opens today at 5 pm with the first happenings being the queen contest...
Beverly Jean Patterson, age 80, of New Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 20, 1941, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, Bev was the daughter of the late Glen and Theada (Rennicker) Fanti. Bev was loved by each person...
Nick McWilliams reporting – State funds will be used for bolstering food supply chains in Ohio, with some funds going to local operations. The announcement came Wednesday from Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. A total of 75 meat processing locations will receive a combined $15 million...
Mary Alice Reporting – With twenty-two candidates competing, the current Miss Clayland is getting ready for the Miss Ohio program with the first preliminary night on Thursday, June 16th. Emma Rose Lewis, who is a graduate student of Kent State University with a BA in Broadcasting and Mass Communications,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
Ronald Lee Swigert, 72, passed away on May 30, 2022, in Akron Summa Health surrounded by his wife and children. Born on May 24, 1950, he was the eldest child of the late Lester and Betty (Shearrow) Swigert and a lifelong resident of Tuscarawas County. Graduated from New Philadelphia High School in the class of 1968, and honorably served in the US Army like his father before him, receiving advanced training in artillery and specializing in sound ranging at Fort Still in Oklahoma before serving in Dong Hai, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he went on to work for FabOhio Inc. for over twenty years, a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 2475, before complications from Agent Orange exposure lead to his retirement.
WOOSTER, Ohio – My daughter graduated from the College of Wooster a few weeks ago and it felt like a transition for me too. No more downtown window shopping or leisurely dinners out. No more stops at Hartzler Family Dairy for some of the world’s best ice cream.
Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. age 81, formerly of Midvale, died peacefully in his son’s home, while surrounded by his family Monday, May 30, 2022. Born November 22, 1940 in Gilmore, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Nova A. (Dearth) Milburn. Tom was a veteran having served with the United States Army and retired from the Village of Midvale where he worked as Street Superintendent. He also served the villages of Midvale, Barnhill, and Brightwood as Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department for over twenty years. Tom served the Village of Midvale as a police officer and served on Village Council. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved traveling and when he wasn’t working, volunteering, or traveling, Tom could almost always be found mowing grass or working on his mower.
A small wooden structure along a trail at Quail Hollow Park holds one stool and a disconnected wall phone. The open-air telephone booth, known as a wind phone, is intended to carry one’s message on the wind.
George Elmer Sours, age 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health. Born on February 22, 1940, in his home in Goshen Township, Ohio, George was the son of the late Elmer and Grace (Miller) Sours.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) –It was a beautiful day when Gwendolyn Stulgis, of Champion Township, married the man of her dreams, Frank Stulgis, at Landoll’s Mohican Castle in Loudonville, Ohio. It was back in early May in front of an intimate crowd of family and friends. The couple met at the start of the pandemic […]
Mary Alice Reporting – A revamp project at the Village of Dennison municipal building is getting some funding help at the state level. The community room was built, in 1921, on the top floor of the building and fell into disrepair in the 1990s, being used for storage until donations from the community came in for restoration.
AKRON, Ohio – I Promise juniors, seniors and high school students can receive a free ticket (and two guest tickets) for a private screening of LeBron James’ new basketball movie “Hustle” before it debuts in theaters and on Netflix. Highland Square Theatre will host the screening...
POWELL, Ohio — If you or someone you know is a giraffe lover, there's a savanna tour at an Ohio zoo that's sure to create lasting memories. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering a Heart of Africa Savanna Tour. During the tour, guests will get to take a ride in a Land Rover to see the giraffes up close. Guests will get to watch the giraffes' animal care team feed and take care of the zoo's giraffes.
I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Tuscarawas County warned of a road closure due to a large sinkhole that formed. New Philadelphia police said on Tuesday that 2nd Street NE between East High Street and Fair Avenue was closed until further notice because of the sinkhole. The city’s street department...
