Cleveland, OH

Podcast: Brissett's history, important Watson date and more

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The NFL has not concluded its findings into its Deshaun Watson investigation but an important date looms for them to do so. For the Cleveland Browns, who will be starting Week 1 of the 2022 season in Carolina is up in the air.

The continued presence of Baker Mayfield on the roster creates an air of uncertainty despite the acrimony between the player and team.

The current expectation is that Jacoby Brissett would step in as the starter should Watson be suspended. As many talk about Brissett just “needing to keep the team afloat,” we take a look at what Brissett has been able to do in his history and how it compares to Baker Mayfield’s 2021 season.

You can follow and listen to the Browns Wire Podcast on the show’s page.

