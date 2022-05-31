ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click it or Ticket campaign underway

A reminder that a Click it or Ticket campaign is underway. The state department of transportation says...

Free fishing days this weekend

June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas, when anyone can fish on any public waters without a fishing license. The free weekend provides the perfect opportunity to introduce someone to the joys of angling; kind of a “try it before you buy it” opportunity. In Kansas, anyone age 16-74 must have a fishing license to fish, except on Free Fishing Days, and although license requirements are waived, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, and equipment requirements. If you’re looking for a place to drop a line during Free Fishing Days, visit ksoutdoors.com/fishing and click “Where To Fish” for a list of fishing locations near you.
State set to modernize the unemployment insurance system

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) formally kicked off a $48 million, 26-month-long effort to modernize the state’s unemployment insurance (UI) system. Kansas’ current mainframe system used to process UI benefits was created in the 1970s. The last major push to modernize began under Governor Sebelius in 2005 but was subsequently abandoned in 2011 by the Brownback administration.
Governor signs bill giving small businesses financial relief

Surrounded by small business leaders in downtown Topeka, Governor Laura Kelly today signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, which will invest $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Providing $50 million of financial assistance for small businesses is just one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business state in the country,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The financial assistance legislation I signed today will support our entrepreneurs by ensuring they can make the investments they need to hire workers, strengthen their product lines, and better serve their communities.”
Governor signs bill creating suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline

Governor Laura Kelly today signed Senate Bill 19, bipartisan legislation that creates the state’s suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline and behavioral health intervention teams. Kansans will soon be able to call 9-8-8 to receive support during a mental health emergency. The 9-8-8 hotline will be available 24...
