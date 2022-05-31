ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: PSG Willing To Pay €50Million For Liverpool Midfielder To Replace Gini Wijnaldum

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaFXb_0fvb3DQL00

PSG are interested in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and are willing to pay up to €50million for the player according to a report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dK5vX_0fvb3DQL00

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

The Guinea international has enjoyed arguably his best season in a Liverpool shirt since signing in 2018 having managed to steer clear of the injury issues that have plagued him at Anfield.

According to Imedias.net ( via HITC ), the Ligue 1 club have identified the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for former Liverpool player Gini Wijnaldum.

The publication claim that Luis Campos, who is being lined up as Leonardo's successor at the club, is the one keen on bringing Keita in.

Keita has a year left on his contract so the figure quoted of €50million could tempt Liverpool into selling the player who has not quite fulfilled his promise.

Facebook
