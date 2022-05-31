British competition watchdog lines up new chair

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British anti-trust regulator the Competition and Markets Authority has lined up management consultancy veteran Marcus Bokkerink as its new chair.

Bokkerink - who retired as a managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group in December 2020 - has been named the preferred candidate for the role, Britain's business ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

