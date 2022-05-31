ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.1 The Block

The Most Expensive Home on Alabama’s Lay Lake is a Complete Masterpiece

By Mary K
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a moment to enjoy the beautiful views of Lay Lake in Alabama with this enormous home. It’s situated on 8.6 acres with...

1051theblock.com

Comments / 1

Related
momcollective.com

Where to Find Water This Summer

The summer is upon us! This is Alabama’s longest season, with temps in the 80s and 90s from May to October most years. If you’re looking for ways to cool off, here is a list of places your family can make a splash!. Fun in the Auburn Sun.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Monster On The Choctawhatchee Coming Through Alabama & Georgia

William Roy McAnelly Jr. captured amazing photos of this prehistoric monster on the Choctawhatchee River. -The Choctawhatchee River is 430 miles in length. -The Choctawhatchee River Runs through Alabama, Georgia, And Florida. -The Choctawhatchee River is known for fishing, boating, and family outings. William Roy McAnelly Jr. Captured these incredible...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
newheadlines.art

Public Fishing In Tuscaloosa Alabama

Public Fishing In Tuscaloosa Alabama. Find more fishing places in tuscaloosa county: Fishing guides & outfitters fishing lakes and rivers. In 2007, readers who responded to the tuscaloosa news' “seven wonders of alabama” survey ranked hurricane creek behind only the native american indian mounds at moundville. These lakes range in size from 13 to 184 acres for a total of 1,912 surface acres. Drakes sporting clay and shooting preserve.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Wheeler Lake#Housing List#Real Estate#Ray Poynor Properties
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Most Affordable Places to Live

It seems like everything is becoming far more costly. Gas, rent, food, medicine, just everything has gone up. So many folks are looking to cut expenses. I’m one of those folks. Even with the rise in cost, some cities in Alabama are super affordable to live in. According to...
AL.com

Alabama schools to see steep cuts in state funding for teacher roles

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work, sign up for our newsletter and donate today. It’s that time of year again. The time of year when school officials make final decisions about which of their teachers will stay and which will go.
wtvy.com

New snakebite program at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite. According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wdhn.com

Samson in March 2009 worst mass murder ever in Alabama

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—There’s hardly a day that goes by when we don’t hear about another “mass shooting”. One community here in the wiregrass knows all too well what shooting victims’ families are going through. Tonight, we take you back to March 10th, 2009 when...
wevv.com

Car wash manager receives reward money, but not from Alabama governor

When Casey and Vicky White were on the run, the U.S Marshall's offered $10,000 for the capture of Casey, and $5,000 for Vicky. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey later added $5,000 for each reward. Many on social media believe James Stinson, the Weinbach Car wash manager who spotted the two on...
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys new home in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A fire destroyed a brand new home in Mountain Brook Thursday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The fire started at around 3 p.m. at a house on Rock Creek Drive that was in the final phases of construction. Workers were able to escape the home before the roof collapsed. No one else was inside at the time of the fire.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
WSFA

Project breaths new life into old Air Force base in Alabama

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former U.S. Air Force base in west Alabama will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote Traffic Tower Air Traffic Control Center, or RTC, the Selma Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta,...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy