Fix the process that led to Alzheimer’s drug fiasco

By Jason Karlawish
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReforms to accelerated approval should focus on securing reliable information in the present and clinical evidence for the future. Jason Karlawish is a professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and co-director of the Penn Memory Center. Twitter: @jasonkarlawish. You...

UPI News

Anti-overdose drug buprenorphine given to few Americans with opioid addiction

A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. This underuse of buprenorphine is "equivalent to giving those with advanced cancer a less aggressive treatment," said senior investigator Dr. Laura Bierut. She is a professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Medical News Today

Meth: How long does it stay in the system?

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug that can cause serious health consequences. Long-term meth use can cause memory loss, aggression, drug-induced episodes, and severe dental problems. In the United States, the law classifies meth as a Schedule II drug, and about 2.6 million people reported using it in 2019. Meth...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Hiv Drugs#The Penn Memory Center
Popculture

Multiple Salad Recalls Were Just Issued

It is a dangerous time for fans of salad, with several high-profile recalls in effect all at once. Between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other agencies, there are at least four widespread recalls on salad products to be aware of at the time of this writing. Keep these in mind as you plan for summer cookouts and picnics.
FOOD SAFETY
PennLive.com

With drug overdoses soaring, more states legalize fentanyl testing strips

With time running out in the 2022 legislative session, Georgia lawmakers took up a bill to regulate raw milk. An amendment suddenly got tacked onto the House version of the bill, although the new wording had nothing to do with dairy. The language called for legalizing the use of strips that test drugs for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid fueling a wave of fatal overdoses across Georgia and the U.S.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

CVS will stop filling Cerebral and Done Health ADHD med prescriptions

CVS pharmacies will no longer fill prescriptions for controlled substances like Adderall from telehealth companies Cerebral and Done Health, The Wall Street Journal reported. It’s the latest blow to Cerebral, which is facing investigations from the US Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Cerebral said last week...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Mouth Swab Drug Tests

A mouth swab drug test is a screening tool that takes a saliva sample to detect certain substances in your system. Mouth swab drug tests are used in various settings, such as workplaces and rehabilitation facilities. Mouth swab drug tests are more cost-effective and less invasive than other drug tests, like samples of someone's hair, urine, blood, or sweat.
SCIENCE
Thrillist

Cheese Sold in 9 States Recalled Due to Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a new recall on June 1 that doesn't have anything to do with peanut butter. (There has been a deluge of peanut butter recalls.) Paris Brothers, Inc. has recalled a limited amount of eight different cheese products that may be contaminated with listeria. The FDA discovered the issue during routine testing, the notice states. The only recalled products were produced from May 4-6 of this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about air duster drug use

Air dusters are cans of compressed air. People use them to remove dust and dirt from hard-to-reach areas, such as between keyboard sets. However, some individuals inhale the gas from air dusters to get a feeling of euphoria. This can lead to serious side effects, including death. Air dusters are...
The Week

Understanding America's opioid epidemic

In 2021, the United States reached a grim milestone: More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, the highest number ever recorded. Today, drugs made in laboratories are responsible for most U.S. overdose deaths, as they are cheaper and quicker for traffickers to make and can be extremely potent. They're also easier for teens and young people to buy, with dealers using social media to sell counterfeit pills laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Here's everything you need to know:
HEALTH
Nature.com

Waning humoral immune responses to inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with severe liver disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 174 (2022) Cite this article. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still ongoing around the world. Patients with severe liver disease (SLD), such as compensated cirrhosis (CC), decompensated cirrhosis (DC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), are highly vulnerable and have worse outcomes from COVID-191. Vaccines are effective measure for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, severe disease, and mortality. Recent studies have preliminarily described the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)2, and in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB)3. However, data are limited on the safety and immunogenicity of inactivated vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in SLD patients. Additionally, the memory B cells (MBCs) responses and immunological memory after vaccination in SLD patients is still unclear. Hence, we aim to explore the safety, antibody responses, and MBCs responses of inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV or CoronaVac) in SLD patients through a prospective observational study (NCT05007665).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

